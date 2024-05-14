Previous
Sculptures in the Park by kimmer50
Sculptures in the Park

We wandered down to the waterfront park in Yokohama and found these nice sculptures. They represent the friendship between Japan and Brazil. Apparently there's a similar one in Sao Paolo facing the direction of Yokohama.
Kim Capson

