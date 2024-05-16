Sign up
Photo 3282
Lego Surprise in the Sculpture
We bought Lego keychains for our grandsons today. The Lego store wrote their names on the keychains in Japanese. We saw this sculpture on the way back to the hotel.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
