Previous
Photo 3331
Giant Waterdrops
We've been watering the back yard to make it easier for our irrigation crew to dig the water pipe trenches and I found these lovely water droplets on the lilies.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
0
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
1
1
365 the Sequel
SM-G991W
4th July 2024 8:51pm
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 5th, 2024
