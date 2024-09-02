Previous
Low Tide by kimmer50
Low Tide

Flying home we got a great view of the amazing effect of the tides. The Bay of Fundy has the highest tides in the world, which can be up to 16 metres! The deep gouge of the inland waterway below, which is completely dry during low tide, is striking.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
