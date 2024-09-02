Sign up
Previous
Photo 3391
Low Tide
Flying home we got a great view of the amazing effect of the tides. The Bay of Fundy has the highest tides in the world, which can be up to 16 metres! The deep gouge of the inland waterway below, which is completely dry during low tide, is striking.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
0
0
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
3756
photos
17
followers
29
following
929% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
2nd September 2024 6:28pm
Privacy
Public
