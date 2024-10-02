Previous
Snack by kimmer50
Photo 3421

Snack

I hadn't had my big camera out for a while and when I got it out today I found this picture that I took a couple of months ago. A squirrel was feasting on the figs in my neighbour's yard.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
