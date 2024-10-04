Sign up
Photo 3423
Lizard Lunch
Another picture from a couple of months ago. An invasive wall lizard and what looks like a slug.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more.
Photo Details
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
25th August 2024 10:48am
