Bathmates by kimmer50
Bathmates

I happened to look out the window and there was a sapsucker in the birdbath! I have never seen that before. By the time I ran to get my big camera the robin had joined him. So much fun to watch them!
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
