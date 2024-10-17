Sign up
Photo 3436
Grandparents' Babysitting Style
Another past picture due to all the rain keeping me inside. We were babysitting our grandsons and I did this little photoshop to send to my daughter to show her we were taking good care of her sons!
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more.
3803
photos
18
followers
29
following
