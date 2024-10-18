Previous
Next
Favourite Island by kimmer50
Photo 3437

Favourite Island

It has been raining for a few days and I haven't been out. I have been looking through my photo books of past trips to sunny locations. This is Granito de Oro (Grain of Gold) in Panama from a trip we did in 2018.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise