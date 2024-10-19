Sign up
Photo 3438
Exploring New World
Little Lego astronaut checking out the area around the birdbath.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Tags
52wc-2024-w42
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Fun shot.
October 20th, 2024
