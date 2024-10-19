Previous
Exploring New World by kimmer50
Photo 3438

Exploring New World

Little Lego astronaut checking out the area around the birdbath.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Fun shot.
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise