Previous
Raindrops by kimmer50
Photo 3439

Raindrops

It has been raining for a few days. Today there was a small break in the rain and the sun came out. I thought the raindrops made a nice pattern on these leaves.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise