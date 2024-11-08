Sign up
Photo 3458
Lost Sea Urchin
We found a sea urchin in a very shallow area of the water and were asked to place it far over by the rocks so no one would step on it.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
8th November 2024 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
