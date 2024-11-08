Previous
Lost Sea Urchin by kimmer50
Lost Sea Urchin

We found a sea urchin in a very shallow area of the water and were asked to place it far over by the rocks so no one would step on it.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
