Previous
Leaky Window by kimmer50
Photo 3468

Leaky Window

We had new windows installed a few years ago and this one has been a problem since the beginning. It's leaking again and the baseboard had mold underneath it so we're having to do some cleanup.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact