Quick Stop at the Pharmacy by kimmer50
Photo 3470

Quick Stop at the Pharmacy

My husband has an eye infection so we stopped at the pharmacy to pick up a medication for him.
20th November 2024

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
