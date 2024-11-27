Previous
Winter Home for the Bees by kimmer50
Photo 3476

Winter Home for the Bees

We decided that we had to leave the leaves this year. They provide winter homes for a variety of insects so we are willing to adapt.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
