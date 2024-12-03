Sign up
Photo 3483
Night at the Paddling Club
My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "rule of thirds". After dark at the paddling club, lights reflecting on the water and the shadow of the railing on the water as well.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
3848
photos
18
followers
28
following
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
3rd December 2024 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w49
