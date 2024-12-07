Previous
Together so They Can Talk by kimmer50
Photo 3486

Together so They Can Talk

My little grandsons helped decorate the Christmas tree this year and they insisted that these two little cages be placed together so the birds can talk to each other.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact