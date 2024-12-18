Sign up
Photo 3497
Daruma Doll
Another gift from my hiking group, a Daruma doll. These Japanese dolls are meant to help set goals. We must set the goal and then colour in one of the eyes. When the goal comes true we colour in the other eye. Challenge accepted!
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
