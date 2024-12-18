Previous
Daruma Doll by kimmer50
Photo 3497

Daruma Doll

Another gift from my hiking group, a Daruma doll. These Japanese dolls are meant to help set goals. We must set the goal and then colour in one of the eyes. When the goal comes true we colour in the other eye. Challenge accepted!
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact