Previous
Five Golden Rings by kimmer50
Photo 3498

Five Golden Rings

We took our grandsons to see the "Twelve Days of Christmas" light display at Butchart Gardens tonight. It did not disappoint! This is the "five golden rings" line from the song.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact