Three French Hens by kimmer50
Photo 3499

Three French Hens

Another picture from yesterday's visit to Butchart Gardens for their "Twelve Days of Christmas" light display. These are the "Three French Hens", eating their baguettes in front of the Eiffel Tower.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
