Previous
Hiking Group Snacks by kimmer50
Photo 3507

Hiking Group Snacks

My hiking group spends a lot of time on hikes looking for mushrooms. Makes sense we'd get chocolate mushrooms for Christmas!
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact