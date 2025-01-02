Previous
Last Rose of the Season by kimmer50
Photo 3512

Last Rose of the Season

It's getting colder and this is the last rose from the garden.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact