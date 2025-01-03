Sign up
Previous
Photo 3513
Lego Exhibit
A local museum had a big Lego display so we took our grandsons to see it. This was one of the displays.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
