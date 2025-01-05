Previous
Lunch by kimmer50
Photo 3515

Lunch

Lunch today. My daughter-in-law made some delicious sourdough bread for me!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
bkb in the city ace
Delicious
January 7th, 2025  
