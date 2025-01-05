Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3515
Lunch
Lunch today. My daughter-in-law made some delicious sourdough bread for me!
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
3881
photos
19
followers
28
following
963% complete
View this month »
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
5th January 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
Delicious
January 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close