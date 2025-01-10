Previous
Rusty Rebar by kimmer50
Photo 3520

Rusty Rebar

Some rusty old rebar in the back corner of the yard. My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "Rust".
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
