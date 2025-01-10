Sign up
Photo 3520
Rusty Rebar
Some rusty old rebar in the back corner of the yard. My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "Rust".
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
Tags
52wc-2025-w2
