Previous
Photo 3543
Frozen Bill
This varied thrush was foraging in the snow when he finally spotted the suet and flew up to investigate. He decided against having any though and flew back down to the ground.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
0
0
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
3908
photos
19
followers
28
following
970% complete
View this month »
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st February 2025 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
