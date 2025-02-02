Previous
Frozen Bill by kimmer50
Photo 3543

Frozen Bill

This varied thrush was foraging in the snow when he finally spotted the suet and flew up to investigate. He decided against having any though and flew back down to the ground.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
970% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact