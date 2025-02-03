Previous
Standoff by kimmer50
Photo 3544

Standoff

Two pretty birds, a northern junco and a varied thrush, battle for a spot on the feeder. Snow isn't common here so the feeders are more important than usual.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Kim Capson

