Previous
Photo 3545
Sunrise on my Way Out
On my way to pick up my grandson to drop him off at school. Yesterday was a snow day but today seems to be clearer skies.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
February 6th, 2025
