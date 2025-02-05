Previous
Sunrise on my Way Out by kimmer50
Sunrise on my Way Out

On my way to pick up my grandson to drop him off at school. Yesterday was a snow day but today seems to be clearer skies.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Kim Capson

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
February 6th, 2025  
