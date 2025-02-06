Previous
Lit by the Setting Sun by kimmer50
Photo 3547

Lit by the Setting Sun

I noticed this ship out the front window because it seemed to glow in the light of the setting sun. Mt Baker looks pretty good as well!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
971% complete

Photo Details

