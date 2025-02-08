Previous
Hiding by kimmer50
Photo 3549

Hiding

The northern flicker flew under the hedge and spent a good twenty minutes peeking up, then ducking down, to see if anyone had seen him.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
972% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact