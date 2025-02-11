Previous
Icy Walk by kimmer50
Photo 3552

Icy Walk

We've had a cold snap this past week and the local ponds are still mostly frozen over. This mallard was having trouble making his way across the ice to open water.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
973% complete

Photo Details

