Surprise! by kimmer50
Photo 3559

Surprise!

We were very surprised to see this great blue heron during our forest walk this morning. He was quite a ways from the ocean and the little stream under the bridge didn't appear to have any fish that we could see.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Kim Capson

