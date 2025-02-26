Sign up
Wall to Wall
My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "Smartphone photography". This is a panorama of my backyard. My DSLR doesn't do panoramas so it's a fun option on my cellphone.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
Tags
52wc-2025-w9
