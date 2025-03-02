Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3571
Dragon with Orb
We spent some time at Butchart Gardens today. The Japanese garden is one of our favourite parts there and this is the dragon holding an orb, said to contain the spiritual essence of the universe and it symbolises wisdom and luck.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
3936
photos
19
followers
28
following
978% complete
View this month »
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
2nd March 2025 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close