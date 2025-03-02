Previous
Dragon with Orb by kimmer50
Photo 3571

Dragon with Orb

We spent some time at Butchart Gardens today. The Japanese garden is one of our favourite parts there and this is the dragon holding an orb, said to contain the spiritual essence of the universe and it symbolises wisdom and luck.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Kim Capson

