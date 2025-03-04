Previous
Aurora Problem by kimmer50
Photo 3573

Aurora Problem

My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "Problem". My aurora forecast tells me there is a good chance to see the aurora tonight but with the clouds, that's a problem.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
978% complete

