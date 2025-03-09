Previous
Hockey Tutus? by kimmer50
Photo 3578

Hockey Tutus?

At my daughter's hockey game tonight. The boards in front of the players' bench are painted with tutus and bare legs. Quite the combination with the hockey jerseys and helmets!
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Kim Capson

