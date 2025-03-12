Previous
Buy Canadian by kimmer50
Photo 3581

Buy Canadian

Here in Canada we are in a tariff war with the United States (something none of us want) and Canadian liquor stores have pulled all US products off the shelves.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
981% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact