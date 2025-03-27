Sign up
Photo 3596
Big Storm Approaching
This was actually taken yesterday after I had already posted my daily picture. I had to share it though, such a huge dark cloud coming in!
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
