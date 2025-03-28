Sign up
Big Bug
Took our grandsons to the local butterfly gardens today. The 8 year old loved it, the 5 year old was too scared of the big random butterflies, the noise, and the heat. He and I got inside for maybe a few minutes. Oh well!
28th March 2025
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
