Previous
Mossy Tree Heart by kimmer50
Photo 3600

Mossy Tree Heart

This is the centre of a particularly dense tree. Lots of moss.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
986% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact