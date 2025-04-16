Previous
Peace by kimmer50
Photo 3616

Peace

A tranquil hike today. I saw this tree stump and it looked like the universe was giving me the peace sign. I hope the world gets there soon.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact