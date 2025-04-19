Previous
Special Visitor by kimmer50
Special Visitor

I actually managed to grab my camera before this little downy woodpecker flew away. They are so skittish that they usually leave if they see any movement inside the house.
Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture
April 20th, 2025  
