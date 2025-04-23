Previous
Maybe He'll Drop Something by kimmer50
Photo 3623

Maybe He'll Drop Something

Staying with my sister-in-law, her family, and their three dogs. My husband had some snacks and they gathered at his feet, hoping he'd drop a few morsels their way.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
992% complete

Photo Details

