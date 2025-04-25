Sign up
City Market
Visiting the City Market in our old home town of Saint John, New Brunswick in Canada. It was built in 1876. My husband's grandfather was the security guard here when he returned from World War I.
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
