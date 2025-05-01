Previous
Strong Current by kimmer50
Strong Current

Dragon boat practice tonight. We had a pretty good tidal action happening when we tried to get under the bridge. Try being the operative word! We made two failed attempts and turned around back.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Kim Capson

