Previous
Giant Peony by kimmer50
Photo 3632

Giant Peony

I love this giant peony! When we moved to BC and this house it looked like dead sticks. Our plan was to remove it but luckily we never got around to it before it bloomed.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact