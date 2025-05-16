Previous
Flower in the Rain by kimmer50
Flower in the Rain

Our tree peony flowers are nearing the end and were drooping in the rain today.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year.
998% complete

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
May 17th, 2025  
