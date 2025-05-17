Previous
Queen Yellowjacket by kimmer50
Photo 3647

Queen Yellowjacket

I found this in my back yard and posted it on a local naturalist's page. They told me it's a queen yellowjacket which is very cool! The red flower actually fell off an overhead tree onto the lily buds below.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact