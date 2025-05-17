Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3647
Queen Yellowjacket
I found this in my back yard and posted it on a local naturalist's page. They told me it's a queen yellowjacket which is very cool! The red flower actually fell off an overhead tree onto the lily buds below.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
4012
photos
19
followers
28
following
999% complete
View this month »
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
17th May 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close