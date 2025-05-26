Previous
Spring Rose by kimmer50
Photo 3656

Spring Rose

We had to move this rose bush when we replaced our deck. We are thrilled that it survived!
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact