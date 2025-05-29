Previous
Clubhouse in View! by kimmer50
Photo 3659

Clubhouse in View!

We are always pretty happy to see the clubhouse at the end of our dragon boat practice!
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact